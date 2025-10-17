© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

“Notes on Difficult Joy” with Ann Lauterbach

By Joe Donahue
Published October 17, 2025 at 10:17 AM EDT
Ann Lauterbach
WAMC
Ann Lauterbach

Ann Lauterbach is a poet and essayist. Her eleventh collection of poetry, Door, is her most recent book. She writes at the intersection of poetics, politics and the visual arts.

A recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship and a MacArthur Fellowship, she is Ruth and David Schwab Professor of Languages and Literature at Bard College. She is also a frequent participant in the Hannah Arendt conferences.

At 3:00 pm today she will be presenting a session of the Hannah Arendt center’s JOY conference entitled “Notes on Difficult Joy.”

Tags
The Roundtable hannah arendt center for the humanities and politicsjoyWAMC on the Roadpoetrypoetann lauterbach
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue