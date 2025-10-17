“Notes on Difficult Joy” with Ann Lauterbach

Ann Lauterbach is a poet and essayist. Her eleventh collection of poetry, Door, is her most recent book. She writes at the intersection of poetics, politics and the visual arts.

A recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship and a MacArthur Fellowship, she is Ruth and David Schwab Professor of Languages and Literature at Bard College. She is also a frequent participant in the Hannah Arendt conferences.

At 3:00 pm today she will be presenting a session of the Hannah Arendt center’s JOY conference entitled “Notes on Difficult Joy.”