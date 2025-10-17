© 2025
The Roundtable

Donovan Hohn and Francine Prose on Lapham’s Quarterly

By Joe Donahue
Published October 17, 2025 at 9:51 AM EDT
Donovan Hohn, Francine Prose, and Joe Donahue
WAMC
Donovan Hohn, Francine Prose, and Joe Donahue

The literary magazine, Lapham’s Quarterly, was founded in 2007. Over the past two years, Lapham’s Quarterly has undergone a dramatic transformation. In late 2023 it put its print publication on hiatus, citing severe financial pressures and an inhospitable climate for serious magazines. The death of its founder, Lewis Lapham, in 2024 further challenged its trajectory.

In 2025 it announced a full relaunch under Bard College’s Hannah Arendt Center, reviving its website and podcast and planning a return to print. Moving forward, the Quarterly’s future likely rests on a hybrid model of digital and print, increased institutional support, and expanded outreach—especially through Bard’s infrastructure and its prison-education initiatives.

Donovan Hohn is the author of The Inner Coast: Essays and Moby-Duck: The True Story of 28,800 Bath Toys Lost at Sea. He is Director of Creative Writing at Wayne State University in Detroit and acting editor of Lapham's Quarterly.

Francine Prose is the author of twenty-two works of fiction including the highly acclaimed The Vixen; Mister Monkey; Lovers at the Chameleon Club, Paris 1932; and Blue Angel, which was a finalist for the National Book Award. She is a Distinguished Writer in Residence at Bard College. She is the editor-at-large of Lapham’s Quarterly.

hannah arendt center for the humanities and politicsmagazinejoyliterature
Joe Donahue
Joe Donahue
