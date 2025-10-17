Mariel Fiori - co-founder and managing editor of La Voz

Mariel Fiori is the co-founder and managing editor of La Voz magazine, a monthly Spanish language publication housed at Bard College. She also a journalist, translator, and entrepreneur and hosts “La Voz con Mariel Fiori” on Radio Kingston.

La Voz is a multi-award-winning, free Spanish-language magazine serving the 150,000 Hispanics living in the Hudson Valley. Thanks largely to volunteer contributions, this magazine (which was founded in 2004 as a project of TLS students at Bard College by Emily Schmall and Mariel Fiori) is a respected local publication that has been recognized by the New York Community Media Alliance and the Dutchess County Executive.

