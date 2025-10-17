© 2025
The Roundtable

WAMC on the Road from Bard College's "JOY: Loving the World in Dark Times" conference presented by the Hannah Arendt Center

By Joe Donahue
Published October 17, 2025 at 9:34 AM EDT
Roger Berkowtiz, Leon Bostein, and Joe Donahue
WAMC
The Hannah Arendt Center's 17th annual fall conference on JOY: Loving the World in Dark Times on the campus of Bard College in Annandale. The conference offers a crucial lens for finding meaning and connection amidst today's fractured world. Bringing together notable speakers with diverse narratives and insights the conference is a timely exploration of joy as a powerful force, and a vital conversation around fostering resilience.

Our first guests are Leon Botstein and Roger Berkowitz.

Leon Botstein has been president of Bard College since 1975. He is also music director and principal conductor of the American Symphony Orchestra and conductor laureate of the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, where he had served as music director. He is also the founder and co-artistic director of the Bard Music Festival.

Roger Berkowitz - Professor of Political Studies and Human Rights and Founder and Academic Director of the Hannah Arendt Center for Politics and the Humanities of Bard College.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
