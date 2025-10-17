Jana Mader and Steve Maslow to lead a guided walk to Hannah Arendt's historic grave

December 4, 2025, marks the 50th anniversary of Hannah Arendt's passing. The Hannah Arendt Center's Director of Academic Programs Jana Mader and co-author of "Walk Her Way" will offer a guided walk across Bard campus - this year together with the first Chairman of the Arendt Center Steve Maslow - to the nearby, historic grave of Hannah Arendt.

This lunchtime event offers the opportunity to engage with Arendt's legacy while enjoying fresh air, conversation, and movement, as participants walk together and reflect on her life and work.