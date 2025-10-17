One of the final events at the Hannah Arendt Center's 17th annual fall conference later at 6 PM will be a Staged Reading of “Mrs. Stern Wanders the Prussian State Library.”

Berlin, 1933. With martial law in effect, political activism has become a capital crime. The Gestapo has arrested a graduate student suspected of conducting illegal research. She undergoes intense questioning, and the arrival of a lawyer sent to defend her only complicates matters.

But the encounter takes surprising turns as an earnest young officer must interrogate the iconic political thinker Hannah Arendt—a woman in possession of untold wit, charm, and ideas. Inspired by real events, this fantastical drama delves into the life and mind of one of history’s deepest thinkers.

Jenny Lyn Bader is the playwright whose work has been produced internationally and across the U.S. This play has continued to sell-out and is currently being produced at Luna Theatre in West Orange, NY through November 9th.

Ella Dershowitz has performed in new plays Off-Broadway and across the country as well as on TV and film. She plays Hannah Arendt in this production. When not acting, she creates crossword puzzles for the New York Times, LA Times, and Wall Street Journal.

