© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Albany Symphony's 2025-2026 season will begin with "Alex Berko & Stravinsky's Firebird" concert on 10/11

By Joe Donahue
Published October 2, 2025 at 11:13 AM EDT

Two-time GRAMMY Award-winning Albany Symphony will begin their 2025-2026 season next Saturday, featuring Stravinsky’s
magnificent Firebird Suite, Dvořák’s masterful Cello Concerto, the world premiere of Look Up by Alex Berko and Sibelius’s stirring Finlandia.

The concert will take place at the historic Palace Theatre in downtown Albany on Saturday, October 11, beginning at 7:30pm. A pre-concert talk by Music Director David Alan Miller will begin at 6:30pm.

Tags
The Roundtable Albany Symphony OrchestraDavid Alan MillerconcertAlex Berko
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    The Hannah Arendt Center presents "JOY: Loving the World in Dark Times" on 10/16-10/17
    Joe Donahue
    The Hannah Arendt Center's 17th annual fall conference, “JOY: Loving the World in Dark Times,” will offer a crucial lens for finding meaning and connection amidst today's fractured world. Bringing together notable speakers with diverse narratives and insights at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, New York, the conference will be a timely exploration of joy as a powerful force, and a vital conversation around fostering resilience.
  • The Roundtable
    The Eleanor Roosevelt Banned Book Awards will be presented jointly with Pen America and held at the Bardavon on 10/11
    Joe Donahue
    With book bans in public schools rising to levels unseen since the McCarthy era Red Scare of the 1950s, the Eleanor Roosevelt Banned Book Awards ceremony at the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. will be presented jointly with PEN America on Saturday, October 11th. Author Jennifer Finney Boylan, PEN America’s president, will be the keynote speaker.Ten honorees include best-selling author Margaret Atwood (The Handmaid’s Tale), who will receive the Eleanor Roosevelt Lifetime Achievement Award at the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie on October 11th.
  • Artwork for "1999" - world premier at WAM
    The Roundtable
    WAM Theatre presents the world premiere of "1999"
    Sarah LaDuke
    In Stacey Isom Campbell’s new play, “1999,” a student makes a complaint about the inclusion of a film produced by Harvey Weinstein in class. Emma must then interrogate her own guilt for something she did in 1999. The play explores the intersection of three women’s lives in the wake of trauma and grapples with what to do with the films of the 90s in light of recent sexual allegations and convictions.WAM Theatre is producing the world premier of “1999.” The play is a 2025 Eugene O’Neill Theater Center and Modern New Works Festival Finalist. WAM’s production, running in the Berkshires October 16 through November 2, is directed by Artistic Director Genée Coreno and both she and Stacey Isom Campbell join us.
  • The Roundtable
    Book Picks - The Bookstore in Lenox and Rough Draft Bar & Books
    Joe Donahue
    This week's Book Picks comes from Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, MA and Drew Broussard from Rough Draft Bar & Books in Kingston, NY.