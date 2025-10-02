Albany Symphony's 2025-2026 season will begin with "Alex Berko & Stravinsky's Firebird" concert on 10/11

Two-time GRAMMY Award-winning Albany Symphony will begin their 2025-2026 season next Saturday, featuring Stravinsky’s

magnificent Firebird Suite, Dvořák’s masterful Cello Concerto, the world premiere of Look Up by Alex Berko and Sibelius’s stirring Finlandia.

The concert will take place at the historic Palace Theatre in downtown Albany on Saturday, October 11, beginning at 7:30pm. A pre-concert talk by Music Director David Alan Miller will begin at 6:30pm.