Book Picks - The Bookstore in Lenox and Rough Draft Bar & Books
This week's Book Picks comes from Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, MA and Drew Broussard from Rough Draft Bar & Books in Kingston, NY.
Matt:
- How We Learn to Be Brave: Decisive Moments in Life and Faith by Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde
- The Jazz Barn: Music Inn, the Berkshires, and the Place of Jazz in American Life by John Gennari
- Do Admit: The Mitford Sisters and Me by Mimi Pond
- Living in the Present with John Prine by Tom Piazza
- Gertrude Stein: An Afterlife by Francesca Wade
Drew:
- A Different Kind of Tension: New & Selected Stories by Jonathan Lethem
- The Road to Tender Hearts by Annie Hartnett
- Discontent by Beatriz Serrano, tr. Mara Faye Lethem
- The Everlasting by Alix E. Harrow
- Somebody is Walking on Your Grave by Mariana Enriquez, tr. by Megan McDowell
- Into the Weeds by Lydia Davis
- Black Brane by Michael Cisco
- North Sun by Ethan Rutherford