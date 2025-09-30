© 2025
The Roundtable

Book Picks - The Bookstore in Lenox and Rough Draft Bar & Books

By Joe Donahue
Published September 30, 2025 at 11:06 AM EDT

This week's Book Picks comes from Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, MA and Drew Broussard from Rough Draft Bar & Books in Kingston, NY.

Matt:

  • How We Learn to Be Brave: Decisive Moments in Life and Faith by Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde 
  • The Jazz Barn: Music Inn, the Berkshires, and the Place of Jazz in American Life by John Gennari 
  • Do Admit: The Mitford Sisters and Me by Mimi Pond 
  • Living in the Present with John Prine by Tom Piazza
  • Gertrude Stein: An Afterlife by Francesca Wade   

Drew:

  • A Different Kind of Tension: New & Selected Stories by Jonathan Lethem
  • The Road to Tender Hearts by Annie Hartnett
  • Discontent by Beatriz Serrano, tr. Mara Faye Lethem
  • The Everlasting by Alix E. Harrow
  • Somebody is Walking on Your Grave by Mariana Enriquez, tr. by Megan McDowell
  • Into the Weeds by Lydia Davis
  • Black Brane by Michael Cisco
  • North Sun by Ethan Rutherford
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
