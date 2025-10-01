© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

The Hannah Arendt Center presents "JOY: Loving the World in Dark Times" on 10/16-10/17

By Joe Donahue
Published October 1, 2025 at 11:13 AM EDT

The Hannah Arendt Center's 17th annual fall conference, JOY: Loving the World in Dark Times,” will offer a crucial lens for finding meaning and connection amidst today's fractured world. 

Bringing together notable speakers with diverse narratives and insights at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, New York, the conference will be a timely exploration of joy as a powerful force, and a vital conversation around fostering resilience. 

Roger Berkowitz is a Professor of Political Studies and Human Rights and Founder and Academic Director of the Hannah Arendt Center for Politics and the Humanities of Bard College is back to tell us more.

Tags
The Roundtable hannah arendt center for the humanities and politicsJOY: Loving the World in Dark Timesroger berkowitz
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    The Eleanor Roosevelt Banned Book Awards will be presented jointly with Pen America and held at the Bardavon on 10/11
    Joe Donahue
    With book bans in public schools rising to levels unseen since the McCarthy era Red Scare of the 1950s, the Eleanor Roosevelt Banned Book Awards ceremony at the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. will be presented jointly with PEN America on Saturday, October 11th. Author Jennifer Finney Boylan, PEN America’s president, will be the keynote speaker.Ten honorees include best-selling author Margaret Atwood (The Handmaid’s Tale), who will receive the Eleanor Roosevelt Lifetime Achievement Award at the Bardavon in Poughkeepsie on October 11th.
  • The Roundtable
    Book Picks - The Bookstore in Lenox and Rough Draft Bar & Books
    Joe Donahue
    This week's Book Picks comes from Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, MA and Drew Broussard from Rough Draft Bar & Books in Kingston, NY.
  • The Roundtable
    "History Matters" an essay collection by the late David Mccullough
    Joe Donahue
    The late historian David Mccullough is very much missed, but the new book “History Matters,” posthumously published this fall, helps us remember why history is so important for all of us and is under threat. Especially now, given the current scrutiny how the Smithsonian Museum and our National Parks are telling American history. “History Matters” is a collection of Mccullough’s essays that address the importance of history especially our shared history as Americans. Many of the essays have never been published, the collection includes a foreword by Jon Meacham, the book is edited by McCullough’s daughter Dorie Mccullough Lawson, and his longtime researcher Michael Hill.