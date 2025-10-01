The Hannah Arendt Center presents "JOY: Loving the World in Dark Times" on 10/16-10/17

The Hannah Arendt Center's 17th annual fall conference, “JOY: Loving the World in Dark Times,” will offer a crucial lens for finding meaning and connection amidst today's fractured world.

Bringing together notable speakers with diverse narratives and insights at Bard College in Annandale-on-Hudson, New York, the conference will be a timely exploration of joy as a powerful force, and a vital conversation around fostering resilience.

Roger Berkowitz is a Professor of Political Studies and Human Rights and Founder and Academic Director of the Hannah Arendt Center for Politics and the Humanities of Bard College is back to tell us more.