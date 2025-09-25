© 2025
The Roundtable

The Oldster Magazine Variety Hour presents "What I Did for Love" at the Unicorn Bar on 10/1

By Joe Donahue
Published September 25, 2025 at 11:13 AM EDT

"The Oldster Magazine Variety Hour Presents: What I Did For Love" a one-night event featuring story and song performances, hosted by founder of Oldster Magazine, Sari Botton.

The event is a fundraiser for Unicorn Bar in Kingston, New York and will feature appearances by Amy Rigby, Chris Wells, Carolita Johnson, Paul Leschen, Joan Juliet Buck, Francesca Hoffman, and Brian Macaluso.

Taking place on Wednesday, October 1, this will be the first in-person event for Oldster Magazine, coinciding with Sari Botton's 60th birthday. 

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
