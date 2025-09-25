O+ Festival 2025 celebrates 15 years of exchanging art and medicine

From October 10 through 12, Kingston, New York will once again host the O+ Festival - now celebrating its 15th anniversary. This unique gathering began in 2010 with a bold exchange: artists and musicians offered their talents in return for healthcare services.

This year’s festival features performances by Kool Keith, the Fiery Furnaces, and an appearance by author Jonathan Lethem. For three days, the city transforms into a vibrant creative commons, with murals, concerts, and installations filling public spaces, galleries, and clubs.

At its heart, O+ is about community care - bringing people together through art, music, and wellness. To tell us more, we welcome: O+ co-founder Joe Concra, O+ co-director of Music Lara Hope, and O+ Art Director Lindsey Wolkowicz.