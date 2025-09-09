© 2025
The Roundtable

Ken Burns will be at the Palace Theatre on 9/10 with a special preview of his upcoming documentary "The American Revolution"

By Joe Donahue
Published September 9, 2025 at 10:35 AM EDT

Award winning filmmaker Ken Burns will be in Albany tomorrow night for a special preview of his upcoming landmark film “The American Revolution” at 7:00 pm at the Palace Theatre in Albany.

Ken Burns and co-director Sarah Botstein will present clips from the highly anticipated film and share stories from their eight-year journey to bring this dynamic and rich story to life. “The American Revolution” is a new six-part 12-hour documentary series that explores the country’s founding struggle and its eight-year War for Independence. It will premiere on Sunday November 16 and air for six consecutive nights through Friday November 21st from 8:00-10:00 pm on WMHT Public Media and PBS station nationwide.

The series was directed and produced by Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein, and David Schmidt and it was written by long-time collaborator Geoffrey C. Ward.

ken burns Sarah Botstein The American Revolution Palace Theatre
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    New documentary film "No One Cares About Crazy People" will screen at The Townhall Theatre on 9/6
    Sarah LaDuke
    The new documentary film, “No One Cares About Crazy People” explores the mental health crisis in America through intimate personal stories and urgent social commentary.The film, directed and produced by Gail Freedman, was inspired by Vermont author Ron Powers's acclaimed book of the same name. Powers, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, shares his own family's tragedy - losing his younger son, a musical prodigy, to suicide at age 20 - while following grassroots advocates working to reform the broken mental health system in the United States.“No One Cares About Crazy People” will screen at The Townhall Theatre in Middlebury, Vermont this Saturday, September 6, at 2 p.m.
  • The Roundtable
    Live from Lake Placid - Adirondack Center for Writing, Adirondack Film, and John Brown Lives!
    The North Country is alive with culture as evidenced by the three remarkable institutions we welcome to the program this morning.Adirondack Film brings world cinema to local audiences, showcasing international films and fostering conversations about art and storytelling. John Brown Lives! honors the abolitionist’s Adirondack legacy by connecting history with today’s struggles for justice and equality through education and cultural programming. The Adirondack Center for Writing champions writers and readers of all backgrounds with workshops, residencies, and events that celebrate the power of words.Together, these organizations enrich the Adirondacks, making the region a hub for film, history, and literature.
  • The Roundtable
    Live from Lake Placid - Olympic Regional Development Authority
    Joe Donahue
    The Olympic Regional Development Authority, better known as ORDA, plays a vital role in keeping the Olympic spirit alive in New York’s North Country.Established after the 1980 Winter Games in Lake Placid, ORDA manages and revitalizes the world-class venues that once hosted athletes from around the globe. Today, those facilities—including Whiteface Mountain, Gore Mountain, Belleayre, and the Olympic Center—are thriving hubs for recreation, training, and competition.ORDA not only supports elite athletes preparing for international competition but also makes these sites accessible to the public, offering skiing, skating, hiking, and year-round activities for families and visitors.
  • The Roundtable
    Marianne Leone's new book is "Christina the Astonishing"
    Joe Donahue
    Marianne Leone is an actress, essayist, and screenwriter. She is the author of three memoirs “Jesse,” “Ma Speaks Up,” and most recently “Five-Dog Epiphany.” She had a recurring role on HBO’s “The Sopranos” as Joanne, Christophers Mother. She has also appeared in films by David O. Russell, Larry David, and John Sayles.Her latest project is a novel, and it is “Christina the Astonishing.” It’s a coming-of-age novel told from the perspective of an irrepressible girl by the name of Christina. Her encounters with Catholic school, nuns, Italian mothers, and smalltown Massachusetts all come together in one brewing stew.