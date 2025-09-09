Ken Burns will be at the Palace Theatre on 9/10 with a special preview of his upcoming documentary "The American Revolution"

Award winning filmmaker Ken Burns will be in Albany tomorrow night for a special preview of his upcoming landmark film “The American Revolution” at 7:00 pm at the Palace Theatre in Albany.

Ken Burns and co-director Sarah Botstein will present clips from the highly anticipated film and share stories from their eight-year journey to bring this dynamic and rich story to life. “The American Revolution” is a new six-part 12-hour documentary series that explores the country’s founding struggle and its eight-year War for Independence. It will premiere on Sunday November 16 and air for six consecutive nights through Friday November 21st from 8:00-10:00 pm on WMHT Public Media and PBS station nationwide.

The series was directed and produced by Ken Burns, Sarah Botstein, and David Schmidt and it was written by long-time collaborator Geoffrey C. Ward.