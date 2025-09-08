Live from Lake Placid - Adirondack Center for Writing, Adirondack Film, and John Brown Lives!

The North Country is alive with culture as evidenced by the three remarkable institutions we welcome to the program this morning.

Adirondack Film brings world cinema to local audiences, showcasing international films and fostering conversations about art and storytelling. John Brown Lives! honors the abolitionist’s Adirondack legacy by connecting history with today’s struggles for justice and equality through education and cultural programming. The Adirondack Center for Writing champions writers and readers of all backgrounds with workshops, residencies, and events that celebrate the power of words.

Together, these organizations enrich the Adirondacks, making the region a hub for film, history, and literature.

Our guests are:

• Adirondack Film Board Chair Gary Smith

• Founder and Executive Director of John Brown Lives! Martha Swan

• Executive Director of the Adirondack Center for Writing Nathalie Thill