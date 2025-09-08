© 2025
The Roundtable

Live from Lake Placid - Adirondack Center for Writing, Adirondack Film, and John Brown Lives!

Published September 8, 2025 at 9:20 AM EDT

The North Country is alive with culture as evidenced by the three remarkable institutions we welcome to the program this morning.

Adirondack Film brings world cinema to local audiences, showcasing international films and fostering conversations about art and storytelling. John Brown Lives! honors the abolitionist’s Adirondack legacy by connecting history with today’s struggles for justice and equality through education and cultural programming. The Adirondack Center for Writing champions writers and readers of all backgrounds with workshops, residencies, and events that celebrate the power of words.

Together, these organizations enrich the Adirondacks, making the region a hub for film, history, and literature.

Our guests are:
• Adirondack Film Board Chair Gary Smith
• Founder and Executive Director of John Brown Lives! Martha Swan
• Executive Director of the Adirondack Center for Writing Nathalie Thill

The Roundtable Lake PlacidJohn Brown LivesAdirondackadirondack center for writingadirondack film
  • The Roundtable
    Learning more about NYS Rural Ambulance Services Task Force
    Joe Donahue
    Rural ambulance services across New York State are facing a growing crisis that threatens the health and safety of small communities. For decades, these services have relied heavily on volunteers, but that model is straining under modern realities. Fewer people are available to volunteer, while the demand for emergency medical services continues to rise due to aging populations, chronic health conditions, substance abuse, and mental health emergencies.Recognizing these challenges, the New York State Legislature created the Rural Ambulance Services Task Force. The Task Force brings together representatives from state government, EMS professionals, and local stakeholders to study the state of rural emergency care.
  • The Roundtable
    New documentary film "No One Cares About Crazy People" will screen at The Townhall Theatre on 9/6
    Sarah LaDuke
    The new documentary film, “No One Cares About Crazy People” explores the mental health crisis in America through intimate personal stories and urgent social commentary.The film, directed and produced by Gail Freedman, was inspired by Vermont author Ron Powers's acclaimed book of the same name. Powers, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, shares his own family's tragedy - losing his younger son, a musical prodigy, to suicide at age 20 - while following grassroots advocates working to reform the broken mental health system in the United States.“No One Cares About Crazy People” will screen at The Townhall Theatre in Middlebury, Vermont this Saturday, September 6, at 2 p.m.