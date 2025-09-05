© 2025
The Roundtable

Marianne Leone's new book is "Christina the Astonishing"

By Joe Donahue
Published September 5, 2025 at 11:30 AM EDT

Marianne Leone is an actress, essayist, and screenwriter. She is the author of three memoirs “Jesse,” “Ma Speaks Up,” and most recently “Five-Dog Epiphany.” She had a recurring role on HBO’s “The Sopranos” as Joanne, Christophers Mother. She has also appeared in films by David O. Russell, Larry David, and John Sayles.

Her latest project is a novel, and it is “Christina the Astonishing.” It’s a coming-of-age novel told from the perspective of an irrepressible girl by the name of Christina. Her encounters with Catholic school, nuns, Italian mothers, and smalltown Massachusetts all come together in one brewing stew.

Marianne Leone Christina the Astonishing
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
