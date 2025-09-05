Marianne Leone's new book is "Christina the Astonishing"

Marianne Leone is an actress, essayist, and screenwriter. She is the author of three memoirs “Jesse,” “Ma Speaks Up,” and most recently “Five-Dog Epiphany.” She had a recurring role on HBO’s “The Sopranos” as Joanne, Christophers Mother. She has also appeared in films by David O. Russell, Larry David, and John Sayles.

Her latest project is a novel, and it is “Christina the Astonishing.” It’s a coming-of-age novel told from the perspective of an irrepressible girl by the name of Christina. Her encounters with Catholic school, nuns, Italian mothers, and smalltown Massachusetts all come together in one brewing stew.