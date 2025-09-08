© 2025
The Roundtable

Live from Lake Placid - Olympic Regional Development Authority

By Joe Donahue
Published September 8, 2025 at 9:42 AM EDT

The Olympic Regional Development Authority, better known as ORDA, plays a vital role in keeping the Olympic spirit alive in New York’s North Country.

Established after the 1980 Winter Games in Lake Placid, ORDA manages and revitalizes the world-class venues that once hosted athletes from around the globe. Today, those facilities—including Whiteface Mountain, Gore Mountain, Belleayre, and the Olympic Center—are thriving hubs for recreation, training, and competition.

ORDA not only supports elite athletes preparing for international competition but also makes these sites accessible to the public, offering skiing, skating, hiking, and year-round activities for families and visitors.

To discuss, we welcome:

• Vice President of Sales, Marketing, and Communications Tait Wardlaw

• Director of Communications and Public Information Officer Darcy Norfolk Rowe

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
