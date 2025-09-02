Book Picks - Northshire Bookstore and Chatham Bookstore
This week's Book Picks comes from Kim Van Alkemade from Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs, NY and Manchester Center, VT and Amy Zimmerman from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, NY.
Kim:
- Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid
- The Sequel by Jean Hanff Korelitz
- Blob: A Love Story by Maggie Su
- State Champ by Hilary Plum
- The Trembling Hand: Reflections of a Black Woman in the Romantic Archive by Mathelinda Nabugodi
- Animal Instinct by Amy Shearn
- Murder at Gulls Nest: A Novel by Jess Kidd
- A Marriage at Sea: A True Story of Love, Obsession, and Shipwreck by Sophie Elmhirst
Amy:
- Too Good to Get Married - Bonnie Yochelson
- Black Flame - Gretchen Felker-Martin
- Mother Mary Comes to Me - Arundhati Roy
- The Safekeep - Yael Van Der Wouden
- Unexploded Ordnance: What She Felt. What They Feared. How They Survived. What They Saw. - Catharina Coenen
- Dominion - Addie E. Citchens