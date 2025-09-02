© 2025
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Northshire Bookstore and Chatham Bookstore

By Joe Donahue
Published September 2, 2025 at 11:33 AM EDT

This week's Book Picks comes from Kim Van Alkemade from Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs, NY and Manchester Center, VT and Amy Zimmerman from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, NY.

Kim:

  • Atmosphere by Taylor Jenkins Reid 
  • The Sequel by Jean Hanff Korelitz  
  • Blob: A Love Story by Maggie Su 
  • State Champ by Hilary Plum 
  • The Trembling Hand: Reflections of a Black Woman in the Romantic Archive by Mathelinda Nabugodi 
  • Animal Instinct by Amy Shearn 
  • Murder at Gulls Nest: A Novel by Jess Kidd 
  • A Marriage at Sea: A True Story of Love, Obsession, and Shipwreck by Sophie Elmhirst 

Amy:

  • Too Good to Get Married - Bonnie Yochelson
  • Black Flame - Gretchen Felker-Martin
  • Mother Mary Comes to Me - Arundhati Roy
  • The Safekeep - Yael Van Der Wouden
  • Unexploded Ordnance: What She Felt. What They Feared. How They Survived. What They Saw.  - Catharina Coenen
  • Dominion - Addie E. Citchens
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
