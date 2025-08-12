© 2025
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Oblong Books and Rough Draft Bar & Books

By Joe Donahue
Published August 12, 2025 at 11:33 AM EDT
Book covers for titles listed on this post
provided
/
various publishers

This week's Book Picks comes from Suzanna Hermans of Oblong Books in Rhinebeck and Millerton, New York and Drew Broussard from Rough Draft Bar & Books in Kingston, New York.

Suzanna Hermans:
Book Drive for the Children's Home of Poughkeepsie

  • Actress of a Certain Age by Jeff Hiller
  • Nights and Weekends: Recipes That Make the Most of Your Time by Alexis deBoschnek (event 9/14)
  • Evelyn Witch Gets a Pet by Beth Ferry, illustrated by Charles Santoso
  • Sugar Shack by Lucy Knisley
  • One Big Open Sky by Lesa Cline-Ransome

Drew Broussard:

  • House of Beth by Kerry Cullen (NIGHT SCHOOL 8/12)
  • Ultramarine by Mariette Navarro, tr. Eve Hill-Agnus
  • Strange and Perfect Account from the Permafrost by Donald Niedekker, tr. Jonathan Reeder
  • Red Sword by Bora Chung, tr. Anton Hur
  • Loved One by Aisha Muharrar (EVENT MON 8/25 at BRUNETTE WINE BAR)
  • Lost in the Dark and Other Excursions by John Langan
  • On Colour... by Ian Whittlesea
  • Big Fan by Alexandra Romanoff
