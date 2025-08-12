Book Picks - Oblong Books and Rough Draft Bar & Books
This week's Book Picks comes from Suzanna Hermans of Oblong Books in Rhinebeck and Millerton, New York and Drew Broussard from Rough Draft Bar & Books in Kingston, New York.
Suzanna Hermans:
Book Drive for the Children's Home of Poughkeepsie
- Actress of a Certain Age by Jeff Hiller
- Nights and Weekends: Recipes That Make the Most of Your Time by Alexis deBoschnek (event 9/14)
- Evelyn Witch Gets a Pet by Beth Ferry, illustrated by Charles Santoso
- Sugar Shack by Lucy Knisley
- One Big Open Sky by Lesa Cline-Ransome
Drew Broussard:
- House of Beth by Kerry Cullen (NIGHT SCHOOL 8/12)
- Ultramarine by Mariette Navarro, tr. Eve Hill-Agnus
- Strange and Perfect Account from the Permafrost by Donald Niedekker, tr. Jonathan Reeder
- Red Sword by Bora Chung, tr. Anton Hur
- Loved One by Aisha Muharrar (EVENT MON 8/25 at BRUNETTE WINE BAR)
- Lost in the Dark and Other Excursions by John Langan
- On Colour... by Ian Whittlesea
- Big Fan by Alexandra Romanoff