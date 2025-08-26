Book Picks - Merritt Bookstore and Open Door Bookstore
This week's Book Picks comes from Kira Wizner from Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, NY and Lily Bartels from Open Door Bookstore in Schenectady, NY.
Kira:
- A Truce That is Not Peace by Miriam Toews
- Are You Mad at Me?: How to Stop Focusing on What Others Think and Start Living for You by Meg Josephson
- The Library of Unruly Treasures by Jeanne Birdsall, illustrated by Matt Phelan
- Max in the Land of Lies: A Tale of World War II by Adam Gidwitz
- Miffy’s ABCs by Dick Bruna
- Seduction Theory: A Novel by Emily Adrian
- Songs for Other People's Weddings: A Novel by David Levithan and Jens Lekman
- Black Star (The Door of No Return series) by Kwame Alexander
Lily:
- Amity by Nathan Harris
- The Colonel and the King by Peter Guralnik
- Deadwood: Gold, Guns and Greed in the American West by Peter Cozzens
- Songs for Other People's Weddings by David Levithan and Jens Lekman
- Tonight in Jungleland: The Making of Born to Run by Peter Ames Carlin
- L.A. Women by Ella Berman