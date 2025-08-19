Book Picks - Odyssey Bookshop and The Bookstore in Lenox

This week's Book Picks comes from Joan Grenier – owner of the Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, MA and we also welcome Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, MA.

Joan:



When the Cranes Fly South by Lisa Ridzen

Little Great Island by Kate Woodworth

Heartwood by Amity Gaige

Mother Mary Comes to Me by Arundhati Roy

Birds of New England by Zach Adams

Access: Inside the Abortion Underground and the Sixty-Year Battle for Reproductive Freedom by Rebecca Grant

Matt:

