The Roundtable

Book Picks - Odyssey Bookshop and The Bookstore in Lenox

By Joe Donahue
Published August 19, 2025 at 11:33 AM EDT

This week's Book Picks comes from Joan Grenier – owner of the Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, MA and we also welcome Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, MA.

Joan:

  •  When the Cranes Fly South by Lisa Ridzen
  • Little Great Island by Kate Woodworth
  • Heartwood by Amity Gaige
  • Mother Mary Comes to Me by Arundhati Roy
  • Birds of New England by Zach Adams
  • Access: Inside the Abortion Underground and the Sixty-Year Battle for Reproductive Freedom by Rebecca Grant

Matt:

  • Jane Austen's Bookshelf by Rebecca Romney
  • Austen Years by Rachel Cohen
  • Collected Poems by Wendy Cope
  • Here Beside the Rising Tide by Jim Newton
  • Fear and Misery of the Third Reich by Bertold Brecht

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
