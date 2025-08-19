Book Picks - Odyssey Bookshop and The Bookstore in Lenox
This week's Book Picks comes from Joan Grenier – owner of the Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, MA and we also welcome Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, MA.
Joan:
- When the Cranes Fly South by Lisa Ridzen
- Little Great Island by Kate Woodworth
- Heartwood by Amity Gaige
- Mother Mary Comes to Me by Arundhati Roy
- Birds of New England by Zach Adams
- Access: Inside the Abortion Underground and the Sixty-Year Battle for Reproductive Freedom by Rebecca Grant
Matt:
- Jane Austen's Bookshelf by Rebecca Romney
- Austen Years by Rachel Cohen
- Collected Poems by Wendy Cope
- Here Beside the Rising Tide by Jim Newton
- Fear and Misery of the Third Reich by Bertold Brecht