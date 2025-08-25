Ani DiFranco on the exhausting gauntlet of wanting everyone to be free

Singer-songwriter Ani DiFranco is renowned for her outspoken politics, staunch feminism, and commitment to activism. Since 1989, she’s released more than 20 records, and championed the work of other artists on her Righteous Babe label. She’s on a summer tour with Hurray for the Riff Raff and she spoke with Will Hermes for WAMC.

Hermes is a regular contributor to NPR, The New York Times, Rolling Stone, and Pitchfork. He’s the author of “Love Goes to Buildings on Fire” and “Lou Reed: The King of New York.”

