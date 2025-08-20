SPAC presents "Copland & Bates with Time for Three" on 8/21

The program "Copland & Bates with Time for Three" takes place Thursday Night with The Philadelphia Orchestra at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs at 7:30pm. It is led by “2022 Musical America Conductor of the Year” Teddy Abrams.

The program highlights the sound of American music from past to present where you can experience iconic works by Aaron Copland and Samuel Barber as well as a SPAC premiere by Contemporary Composer Mason Bates featuring Time for Three.

To tell us more we welcome Grammy and Emmy Award winning violinist Nick Kendall. Nick is a founding member of Time for Three in addition to an incredible solo concert career.

