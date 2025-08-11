Saratoga Performing Arts Center has announced their presentation of “Music and Mind with Renee Fleming: Harnessing the Arts to Heal & Connect.” This will take place this Thursday August 14th at 4pm at the Spa Little Theater. 5-time Grammy Award winning soprano Renee Fleming, curator of the groundbreaking anthology "Music and Mind" will host a discussion with a panel of experts exploring compelling research on the powerful connection between arts and health.

