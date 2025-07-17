© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Kyle Paoletta's "American Oasis: Finding the Future in the Cities of the Southwest”

By Joe Donahue
Published July 17, 2025 at 11:30 AM EDT

The new book “American Oasis: Finding the Future in the Cities of the Southwest,” author Kyle Paoletta, takes readers on a journey through the rapidly evolving landscapes of the American Southwest.

This exploration delves into the region's sprawling urban centers Phoenix, Las Vegas, and beyond. Where innovation, ambition, and resilience collied with the realities of climate change, economic disparity, and cultural transformation. Paoletta weaves together storytelling and analysis capturing the spirit of a region reinventing itself against the odds.  

[Encore airing. Originally aired January 2025.]

Tags
The Roundtable Kyle PaolettasouthwestClimate Changepopulationurban planningcivilization
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    Meryl Gordon delves into the life of Perle Mesta in "The Woman Who Knew Everyone"
    Joe Donahue
    Author Meryl Gordon’s new biography “The Woman Who Knew Everyone: The Power of Perle Mesta, Washington’s Most Famous Hostess” delves into the life of Perle Mesta, a prominent socialite, political hostess, activist, and U.S. envoy to Luxembourg.
  • The Roundtable
    Clémence Michallon discusses new thriller "Our Last Resort" at Saratoga Springs Library 7/17
    Joe Donahue
    Clémence Michallon returns with “Our Last Resort” a twisty tale of childhood cult survival wrapped around a psychological “who done it” set against the backdrop of a luxury resort in the state of Utah. Clémence Michallon will be at a Northshire Bookstore event being held at the Saratoga Springs Library tomorrow night, July 17th, at 6 p.m.
  • The Roundtable
    Matt Richtel's "How We Grow Up: Understanding Adolescence"
    Joe Donahue
    Matt Richtel is a reporter at “The New York Times” he received the Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting for a series of articles about distracted driving that he expanded into his first nonfiction book “A Deadly Wandering.” His latest book is “How We Grow Up.”Matt Richtel spent nearly two years reporting a nine part “New York Times” award winning series on the post pandemic adolescent health crisis called the “Inner Pandemic.” It was eye opening, in depth, and a sobering look at our country that certainly captivated readers. The project left Richtel with more questions than answers. He now has responded with a deeply reported new science book “How We Grow Up: Understanding Adolescence.”
  • The Roundtable
    Book Picks: Chatham Bookstore
    Joe Donahue
    This week's Book Picks come from Amy Zimmerman from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, NY.