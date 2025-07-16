© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Matt Richtel's new book is "How We Grow Up: Understanding Adolescence

By Joe Donahue
Published July 16, 2025 at 11:30 AM EDT

Matt Richtel is a reporter at “The New York Times” he received the Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting for a series of articles about distracted driving that he expanded into his first nonfiction book “A Deadly Wandering.” His latest book is “How We Grow Up.”

Matt Richtel spent nearly two years reporting a nine part “New York Times” award winning series on the post pandemic adolescent health crisis called the “Inner Pandemic.” It was eye opening, in depth, and a sobering look at our country that certainly captivated readers. The project left Richtel with more questions than answers. He now has responded with a deeply reported new science book “How We Grow Up: Understanding Adolescence.”

Tags
The Roundtable Matt Richtel How We Grow Up: Understanding Adolescencepulitzer prizescience book
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • Book covers for titles listed on this page
    The Roundtable
    Book Picks: Oblong Books and Open Door Bookstore
    Joe Donahue
    This week's Book Picks comes from Suzanna Hermans of Oblong Books in Rhinebeck and Millerton, New York and Lily Bartels from Open Door Bookstore in Schenectady, New York.
  • The Roundtable
    Joanna Sokol shares stories from the ambulance
    Joe Donahue
    Joanna Sokol’s life as a paramedic took her to three different counties: the casinos and trailer parks of the Nevada desert, the cozy beach town of Santa Cruz, and, eventually, the crowded tenements of San Francisco’s Tenderloin district.There are no clear villains or heroes in Sokol’s world, only a group of patients and medics who are doing their best in a deeply broken system.  She tells many stories of that time in the new book, “A Real Emergency: Stories from the Ambulance.”
  • The Roundtable
    Dr. Brent Ridge and Josh Kilmer-Purcell's new book is "G.O.A.T. Wisdom: How to Build a Truly Great Business--From the Founders of Beekman 1802”
    Joe Donahue
    Dr. Brent Ridge and Josh Kilmer Purcell are good friends of the station and have been on several times to talk about their business Beekman 1802. They launched the business in one of New York’s poorest counties with no funding and in the middle of a punishing recession. They didn’t have much of a business plan, but they did have some timeless wisdom that Brent’s and Josh’s parents and grandparents taught them. The "greatest of all time" principles for good living that can also be used as a foundation for any business. That led them to the new book “G.O.A.T. Wisdom: How to Build a Truly Great Business--From the Founders of Beekman 1802.”