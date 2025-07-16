Clémence Michallon's new thriller is "Our Last Resort"

Clémence Michallon made quite a splash with her debut thriller “The Quiet Tennent” it was a “USA Today” Pick, international bestseller, a “New York Times” Best Crime Book of the Year, and a GMA Buzz Pick.

Now, Michallon returns with “Our Last Resort” a twisty tale of childhood cult survival wrapped around a psychological “who done it” set against the backdrop of a luxury resort in the state of Utah.

Clémence Michallon will be at the Northshire Bookstore event being held at the Saratoga Springs Library tomorrow night, July 17th, at 6 p.m.