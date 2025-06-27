Jennifer Haigh's new book is "Rabbit Moon"

In the new novel “Rabbit Moon” author Jennifer Haigh writes a drama set in Shanghai about a fractured American family with secret lives and an unbreakable bond between two sisters.

Four years after their bitter divorce Claire and Aaron Litvak get a phone call that no parent is prepared for. Their 22-year-old daughter Lindsey, teaching English in China during a college gap year, has been critically injured in a hit-and- run accident.

At a Shanghai hospital they wait at her bedside hoping for the best and preparing for the worst as that accident unearths a deeper fissure in the family.