© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Jennifer Haigh's new book is "Rabbit Moon"

By Joe Donahue
Published June 27, 2025 at 11:14 AM EDT

In the new novel “Rabbit Moon” author Jennifer Haigh writes a drama set in Shanghai about a fractured American family with secret lives and an unbreakable bond between two sisters.

Four years after their bitter divorce Claire and Aaron Litvak get a phone call that no parent is prepared for. Their 22-year-old daughter Lindsey, teaching English in China during a college gap year, has been critically injured in a hit-and- run accident.

At a Shanghai hospital they wait at her bedside hoping for the best and preparing for the worst as that accident unearths a deeper fissure in the family.

Tags
The Roundtable jennifer haighbookRabbit MoonShanghai
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content