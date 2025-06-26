Jonah Bromwich's new book is "Dragon on Centre Street: New York vs. Donald J. Trump"

On April 15th, 2024, the People of the State of New York vs. Donald J. Trump, the criminal trial of the 45th and 47th President of the United States, began in a Manhattan courtroom. It would prove to be one of the most consequential criminal trials in American history, a start of a new era in politics, and American jurisprudence.

The trial ended with the first ever criminal conviction of a United States President. While cameras were banned from the proceedings, the rare modern event not captured on camera, New York Times Journalist Jonah Bromwich was there reporting on all the crucial details from the media circus outside of 100 Center Street to the tense courtroom inside and every frenzy location in-between.

Now with Donald Trump back in The White House and Judge Juan Merchan’s sentencing complete Bromwich delivers with new reporting a definitive account of the stranger than fiction showdown in his new book “Dragon on Centre Street: New York vs. Donald J. Trump.”