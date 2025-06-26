© 2025
Dragon on Centre Street

  • The Roundtable
    Jonah Bromwich's new book is "Dragon on Centre Street: New York vs. Donald J. Trump"
    Joe Donahue
    On April 15th, 2024, the People of the State of New York vs. Donald J. Trump, the criminal trial of the 45th and 47th President of the United States, began in a Manhattan courtroom. It would prove to be one of the most consequential criminal trials in American history, a start of a new era in politics, and American jurisprudence. Now with Donald Trump back in The White House and Judge Juan Merchan’s sentencing complete Bromwich delivers with new reporting a definitive account of the stranger than fiction showdown in his new book “Dragon on Centre Street: New York vs. Donald J. Trump.”