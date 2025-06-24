© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Book Picks: Rough Draft Bar and Books and Merritt Books

By Joe Donahue
Published June 24, 2025 at 11:33 AM EDT

This week's Book Picks come from Anthony and Amanda Stromoski of Rough Draft Bar and Books in Kingston, NY and Kira Wizner of Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, NY.

Anthony:
Precipice by Robert Harris
You Dreamed of Empires by Álvaro Enrigue
Is a River Alive? by Robert MacFarlane
This Is How You Lose the Time War by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone

Amanda:
It's Not the End of the World by Jonathan Parks-Ramage
It's Only Drowning by David Litt
The Last Room on the Left by Leah Konen
The Catch by Yrsa Daley-Ward

Kira:
The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley
Sandwich by Catherine Newman
North Woods by Daniel Mason
The Safekeep by Yael van der Wouden
The Art Thief by Michael Finkel
Endling by Maria Reva
Welcome to Murder Week by Karen Dukess
Parallel Lines by Edward St Aubyn
The Ordinary Life of Jacominus Gainsborough by Rebecca Dautremer
Heidi by Johanna Spyri and illustrated by Anna Bond
Mama Needs a Minute!: A Candid, Funny, All-Too-Relatable Comic Memoir about Surviving Motherhood by Mary Catherine Starr

Tags
The Roundtable Book PicksRough Draft Bar & Books merritt bookstore
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content