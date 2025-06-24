Book Picks: Rough Draft Bar and Books and Merritt Books

This week's Book Picks come from Anthony and Amanda Stromoski of Rough Draft Bar and Books in Kingston, NY and Kira Wizner of Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, NY.

Anthony:

Precipice by Robert Harris

You Dreamed of Empires by Álvaro Enrigue

Is a River Alive? by Robert MacFarlane

This Is How You Lose the Time War by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone

Amanda:

It's Not the End of the World by Jonathan Parks-Ramage

It's Only Drowning by David Litt

The Last Room on the Left by Leah Konen

The Catch by Yrsa Daley-Ward

Kira:

The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley

Sandwich by Catherine Newman

North Woods by Daniel Mason

The Safekeep by Yael van der Wouden

The Art Thief by Michael Finkel

Endling by Maria Reva

Welcome to Murder Week by Karen Dukess

Parallel Lines by Edward St Aubyn

The Ordinary Life of Jacominus Gainsborough by Rebecca Dautremer

Heidi by Johanna Spyri and illustrated by Anna Bond

Mama Needs a Minute!: A Candid, Funny, All-Too-Relatable Comic Memoir about Surviving Motherhood by Mary Catherine Starr