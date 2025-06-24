Book Picks: Rough Draft Bar and Books and Merritt Books
This week's Book Picks come from Anthony and Amanda Stromoski of Rough Draft Bar and Books in Kingston, NY and Kira Wizner of Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, NY.
Anthony:
Precipice by Robert Harris
You Dreamed of Empires by Álvaro Enrigue
Is a River Alive? by Robert MacFarlane
This Is How You Lose the Time War by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone
Amanda:
It's Not the End of the World by Jonathan Parks-Ramage
It's Only Drowning by David Litt
The Last Room on the Left by Leah Konen
The Catch by Yrsa Daley-Ward
Kira:
The Ministry of Time by Kaliane Bradley
Sandwich by Catherine Newman
North Woods by Daniel Mason
The Safekeep by Yael van der Wouden
The Art Thief by Michael Finkel
Endling by Maria Reva
Welcome to Murder Week by Karen Dukess
Parallel Lines by Edward St Aubyn
The Ordinary Life of Jacominus Gainsborough by Rebecca Dautremer
Heidi by Johanna Spyri and illustrated by Anna Bond
Mama Needs a Minute!: A Candid, Funny, All-Too-Relatable Comic Memoir about Surviving Motherhood by Mary Catherine Starr