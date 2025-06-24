© 2025
The Roundtable

WAM Theatre presents "Where We Stand" starting performances on 6/26 through 6/29

By Joe Donahue
Published June 24, 2025 at 11:12 AM EDT

WAM Theatre is presenting, "Where We Stand," an epic fable of penance filled with humor, heart, and music, that explores an individual pushed to the edge.

Outcast by society, the exile is left in the hands of the audience who ultimately must decide their fate as they wrestle between mercy and justice. Performances will take place June 26 – 29th in Lenox, Massachusetts.

Thursday, June 26 – 7 PM at Lenox Town Hall
Friday, June 27 – 2 PM at Lenox Town Hall
Sunday, June 29 – 2 PM at Lenox Town Hall
Sunday, June 29 – 7 PM at Lenox Town Hall

To tell us more we welcome Artistic Director Genée Coreno, Director Vernice Miller, and actor D. Colin.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
  • The Roundtable
    Talking Heads and the New York Scene that Transformed Rock
    Joe Donahue
    Writer and musician Jonathan Gould, author of “Can't Buy Me Love,” returns with “Burning Down the House,” an exploration of the Talking Heads and their revolutionary impact on modern music and culture.
  • The Roundtable
    The 48th Annual Saratoga Jazz Festival will take place on 6/28 and 6/29
    Joe Donahue
    The 48th Annual Saratoga Jazz Festival will return for a full two-day and two-stage weekend experience on Saturday, June 28 and Sunday, June 29 at Saratoga Performing Arts Center.Featuring a roster of 22 musical groups and 10 festival debuts, the line-up is headlined by magnetic performers Gary Clark Jr. and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, alongside beloved jazz vocalists Gregory Porter and Cassandra Wilson, and the next generation of jazz, funk and rock stars Cory Wong, Lettuce, DJ Logic & Friends and Veronica Swift.Danny Melnick is the festival producer and President of Absolutely Live Entertainment.
  • The Roundtable
    Wally Lamb will discuss his new book "The River is Waiting" at Saratoga City Center on 6/25
    Joe Donahue
    #1 New York Times bestselling author Wally Lamb, celebrated for two prior Oprah Book Club selections, returns with the third Oprah pick, “The River is Waiting.” The new novel follows a young father grappling with unbearable tragedy as he searches for hope, redemption, and the possibility of forgiveness.Wally Lamb will discuss the book and his work on Wednesday night in Saratoga Springs, New York at 6 PM at the Saratoga City Center for a Northshire Bookstore Event.