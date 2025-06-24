WAM Theatre presents "Where We Stand" starting performances on 6/26 through 6/29

WAM Theatre is presenting, "Where We Stand," an epic fable of penance filled with humor, heart, and music, that explores an individual pushed to the edge.

Outcast by society, the exile is left in the hands of the audience who ultimately must decide their fate as they wrestle between mercy and justice. Performances will take place June 26 – 29th in Lenox, Massachusetts.

Thursday, June 26 – 7 PM at Lenox Town Hall

Friday, June 27 – 2 PM at Lenox Town Hall

Sunday, June 29 – 2 PM at Lenox Town Hall

Sunday, June 29 – 7 PM at Lenox Town Hall

To tell us more we welcome Artistic Director Genée Coreno, Director Vernice Miller, and actor D. Colin.