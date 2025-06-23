© 2025
The Roundtable

Jonathan Gould's new book is "Burning Down the House: Talking Heads and the New York Scene That Transformed Rock"

By Joe Donahue
Published June 23, 2025 at 11:40 AM EDT

Writer and musician Jonathan Gould, author of “Can't Buy Me Love,” returns with “Burning Down the House,” an exploration of the Talking Heads and their revolutionary impact on modern music and culture.

Blending meticulous research with sharp cultural insight, Gould traces the band's rise from New York’s avant-garde scene to global stardom, unraveling how their art-school roots, collaboration with Brian Eno, and David Byrne's visionary aesthetic reshaped rock and performance art.

With vivid storytelling and a deep understanding of the era, “Burning Down the House” shows the restless creativity and enduring influence of one of the most original bands in music history.

Jonathan Gould Burning Down the House talking heads
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
