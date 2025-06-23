Jonathan Gould's new book is "Burning Down the House: Talking Heads and the New York Scene That Transformed Rock"

Writer and musician Jonathan Gould, author of “Can't Buy Me Love,” returns with “Burning Down the House,” an exploration of the Talking Heads and their revolutionary impact on modern music and culture.

Blending meticulous research with sharp cultural insight, Gould traces the band's rise from New York’s avant-garde scene to global stardom, unraveling how their art-school roots, collaboration with Brian Eno, and David Byrne's visionary aesthetic reshaped rock and performance art.

With vivid storytelling and a deep understanding of the era, “Burning Down the House” shows the restless creativity and enduring influence of one of the most original bands in music history.