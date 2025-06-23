© 2025
The Roundtable

Wally Lamb will discuss his new book "The River is Waiting" at Saratoga City Center on 6/25

By Joe Donahue
Published June 23, 2025 at 11:10 AM EDT

#1 New York Times bestselling author Wally Lamb, celebrated for two prior Oprah Book Club selections, returns with the third Oprah pick, “The River is Waiting.” The new novel follows a young father grappling with unbearable tragedy as he searches for hope, redemption, and the possibility of forgiveness.
 
Wally Lamb will discuss the book and his work on Wednesday night in Saratoga Springs, New York at 6 PM at the Saratoga City Center for a Northshire Bookstore Event.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
