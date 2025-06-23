Wally Lamb will discuss his new book "The River is Waiting" at Saratoga City Center on 6/25
#1 New York Times bestselling author Wally Lamb, celebrated for two prior Oprah Book Club selections, returns with the third Oprah pick, “The River is Waiting.” The new novel follows a young father grappling with unbearable tragedy as he searches for hope, redemption, and the possibility of forgiveness.
Wally Lamb will discuss the book and his work on Wednesday night in Saratoga Springs, New York at 6 PM at the Saratoga City Center for a Northshire Bookstore Event.