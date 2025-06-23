© 2025
The Roundtable

The 48th Annual Saratoga Jazz Festival will take place on 6/28 and 6/29

By Joe Donahue
Published June 23, 2025 at 11:25 AM EDT

The 48th Annual Saratoga Jazz Festival will return for a full two-day and two-stage weekend experience on Saturday, June 28 and Sunday, June 29 at Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

Featuring a roster of 22 musical groups and 10 festival debuts, the line-up is headlined by magnetic performers Gary Clark Jr. and Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, alongside beloved jazz vocalists Gregory Porter and Cassandra Wilson, and the next generation of jazz, funk and rock stars Cory Wong, Lettuce, DJ Logic & Friends and Veronica Swift.

From jazz to roots, funk, blues, rock, indie and beyond, the festival will bring its signature blend of world-class artists and ensembles to the unbeatable atmosphere of SPAC’s bucolic grounds.

Danny Melnick is the festival producer and President of Absolutely Live Entertainment.

The Roundtable Danny Melnick48th Saratoga Jazz Festivaljazz musicmusicSPAC
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
