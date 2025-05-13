© 2025
The Roundtable

Book Picks: The Golden Notebook and Open Door Bookstore

By Joe Donahue
Published May 13, 2025 at 11:33 AM EDT

This week's Book Picks come from James Conrad from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY and Lily Bartels from Open Door Bookstore in Schenectady, NY.

Lily Bartels

  • Mark Twain by Ron Chernow
  • Warhol's Muses by Laurence Leamer
  • The Secret Life of a Cemetery by Benoît Gallot
  • I Seek a Kind Person by Julian Borger
  • The Last Great Dream by Dennis McNally
  • Mysteries of the National Parks by Mike Bezemek

James Conrad

  • Notes to John by Joan Didion
  • The Lost Voice by Greta Morgan
  • Being Jewish After the Destruction of Gaza: A Reckoning by Peter Beinart
  • Harriet Tubman Live in Concert by Bob the Drag Queen
  • Perspective(s) by Laurent Binet
  • Theater Kid by Jeffery Sellers

 

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
