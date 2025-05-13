Book Picks: The Golden Notebook and Open Door Bookstore
This week's Book Picks come from James Conrad from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, NY and Lily Bartels from Open Door Bookstore in Schenectady, NY.
Lily Bartels
- Mark Twain by Ron Chernow
- Warhol's Muses by Laurence Leamer
- The Secret Life of a Cemetery by Benoît Gallot
- I Seek a Kind Person by Julian Borger
- The Last Great Dream by Dennis McNally
- Mysteries of the National Parks by Mike Bezemek
James Conrad
- Notes to John by Joan Didion
- The Lost Voice by Greta Morgan
- Being Jewish After the Destruction of Gaza: A Reckoning by Peter Beinart
- Harriet Tubman Live in Concert by Bob the Drag Queen
- Perspective(s) by Laurent Binet
- Theater Kid by Jeffery Sellers