Book Picks: Green Toad Bookstore and The Bookstore
This week's Book Picks come from Jim Havener of Green Toad Bookstore in Oneonta, New York and Matt Tannenbaum of The Bookstore in Lenox, Massachusetts.
The Bookstore:
- Ballerina by Patrick Modiano
- The Girl in the Middle by Martha Stanweiss
- Fever Beach by Carl Hiaasen
- Eminent Jews by David Denby
- We Are Free to Change the World by Lyndsey Stonebridge
Green Toad:
- The Sinners All Bow: Two Authors, One Murder, and the Real Hester Prynne by Kate Winkler Dawson
- The Correspondent: A Novel by Virginia Evans
- Friends of the Museum: A Novel by Heather McGowen
- The Boy from the Sea: A Novel by Garrett Carr