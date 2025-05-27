© 2025
The Roundtable

Book Picks: Green Toad Bookstore and The Bookstore

By Joe Donahue
Published May 27, 2025 at 11:33 AM EDT

This week's Book Picks come from Jim Havener of Green Toad Bookstore in Oneonta, New York and Matt Tannenbaum of The Bookstore in Lenox, Massachusetts.

The Bookstore:

  • Ballerina by Patrick Modiano
  • The Girl in the Middle by Martha Stanweiss
  • Fever Beach by Carl Hiaasen
  • Eminent Jews by David Denby
  • We Are Free to Change the World by Lyndsey Stonebridge

Green Toad:

  • The Sinners All Bow: Two Authors, One Murder, and the Real Hester Prynne by Kate Winkler Dawson
  • The Correspondent: A Novel by Virginia Evans
  • Friends of the Museum: A Novel by Heather McGowen
  • The Boy from the Sea: A Novel by Garrett Carr
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
