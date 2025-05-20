© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAMC FM will periodically be on low power for tower maintenance
The Roundtable

Book Picks: Chatham Bookstore and Oblong Books

By Sarah LaDuke
Published May 20, 2025 at 11:33 AM EDT

This week's book picks come from Amy Zimmerman of The Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, New York and Suzanna Hermans from Oblong Books in Rhinebeck and Millerton, New York.

Amy:

  • The Mobius Book by Catherine Lacey
  • The Dry Season by Melissa Febos
  • Isola by Allegra Goodman
  • FDR Drive by James Comey
  • Melting Point by Rachel Cockerell
  • Half the Kingdom by Lore Segal

Suzanna:

  • Careless People by Sarah Wynn-Williams
  • Rabbit Moon by Jennifer Haigh
  • Vera Wong's Guide to Snooping (on a Dead Man) by Jesse Q. Sutanto
  • Run for the Hills by Kevin Wilson
  • Friends of the Museum by Heather McGowan
  • Turning to Birds by Lili Taylor

Tags
The Roundtable Book Pickschatham bookstoreOblong Books
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in public radio since 2006. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content