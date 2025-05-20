Book Picks: Chatham Bookstore and Oblong Books
This week's book picks come from Amy Zimmerman of The Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, New York and Suzanna Hermans from Oblong Books in Rhinebeck and Millerton, New York.
Amy:
- The Mobius Book by Catherine Lacey
- The Dry Season by Melissa Febos
- Isola by Allegra Goodman
- FDR Drive by James Comey
- Melting Point by Rachel Cockerell
- Half the Kingdom by Lore Segal
Suzanna:
- Careless People by Sarah Wynn-Williams
- Rabbit Moon by Jennifer Haigh
- Vera Wong's Guide to Snooping (on a Dead Man) by Jesse Q. Sutanto
- Run for the Hills by Kevin Wilson
- Friends of the Museum by Heather McGowan
- Turning to Birds by Lili Taylor