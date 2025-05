The Berkshire International Film Festival gets underway on Thursday and runs through Sunday in Great Barrington and Lenox, MA. On Saturday night, May 31st, they will present their special tribute event. This year they honor multi-award winner Brian Cox, featuring an intimate conversation between Brian and his wife, Nicole Ansari-Cox. She is an actress, director, and producer. The conversation will be held at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington at 7:00 pm. A screening of “The Escapist” will follow.

