The Berkshire International Film Festival pays tribute to Brian Cox on 5/31

The Berkshire International Film Festival gets underway on Thursday and runs through Sunday in Great Barrington and Lenox, MA. On Saturday night, May 31st, they will present their special tribute event. This year they honor multi-award winner Brian Cox, featuring an intimate conversation between Brian and his wife, Nicole Ansari-Cox. She is an actress, director, and producer. The conversation will be held at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington at 7:00 pm. A screening of “The Escapist” will follow.

Brian Cox starred as Logan Roy in the popular HBO series “Succession” for which he won and or was nominated for a slew of awards including the Golden Globe and Emmy. He’s also known for his roles in “Super Troopers,” “The Bourne Identity,” “Rushmore,” “Braveheart,” and many more. He is the author of the memoir “Putting the Rabbit in the Hat.” He also just finished up a West End production of “The Score,” where he was playing Johann Sebastian Bach alongside his wife who played Bach’s wife Anna.