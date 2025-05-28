© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

The Berkshire International Film Festival pays tribute to Brian Cox on 5/31

By Joe Donahue
Published May 28, 2025 at 11:12 AM EDT

The Berkshire International Film Festival gets underway on Thursday and runs through Sunday in Great Barrington and Lenox, MA. On Saturday night, May 31st, they will present their special tribute event. This year they honor multi-award winner Brian Cox, featuring an intimate conversation between Brian and his wife, Nicole Ansari-Cox. She is an actress, director, and producer. The conversation will be held at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center in Great Barrington at 7:00 pm. A screening of “The Escapist” will follow.

Brian Cox starred as Logan Roy in the popular HBO series “Succession” for which he won and or was nominated for a slew of awards including the Golden Globe and Emmy. He’s also known for his roles in “Super Troopers,” “The Bourne Identity,” “Rushmore,” “Braveheart,” and many more. He is the author of the memoir “Putting the Rabbit in the Hat.” He also just finished up a West End production of “The Score,” where he was playing Johann Sebastian Bach alongside his wife who played Bach’s wife Anna.

Tags
The Roundtable biffbrian coxThe Berkshire International Film FestivalconversationMahaiwe Performing Arts Center
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    Art & Landscape at Olana: An Afternoon Conversation and Celebration at Olana State Historic Site
    Joe Donahue
    The Olana Partnership will present: "Art & Landscape at Olana: An Afternoon Conversation and Celebration at Olana State Historic Site" on June 14th. The afternoon will explore the intersections of art and landscape, and architecture. Celebrate the completion of the Frederic Church Center for Art & Landscape and the opening of the summer outdoor art exhibition What’s Missing? Artworks in the Olana Landscape.
  • The Roundtable
    Book Picks: Green Toad Bookstore and The Bookstore
    Joe Donahue
    This week's Book Picks come from Jim Havener of Green Toad Bookstore in Oneonta, New York and Matt Tannenbaum of The Bookstore in Lenox, Massachusetts.
  • SPAC amphitheater - 2023
    The Roundtable
    SPAC 2025 summer season preview
    Joe Donahue
    SPAC President Christopher Shiley and Chief Executive Officer Elizabeth Sobol join us this morning for a preview of their Summer Season including highlights from the New York City Ballet and the Philadelphia Orchestra.When last we met, Chris was SPAC’s Senior Vice President of Artistic Planning and now has been promoted to President. He is now overseeing SPAC’s programming and day-to-day operations in alignment with the organization’s goals for the future. And he works collaboratively with Elizabeth and, the Board of Directors.