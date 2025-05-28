© 2025
The Roundtable

Berkshire Theater Group's 2025 summer season preview

By Joe Donahue
Published May 28, 2025 at 11:30 AM EDT

Berkshire Theatre Group has an ultra-exciting 2025 Summer Season planned, featuring a lineup of plays and musicals at both The Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge, MA and The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, MA.

The season offers a mix of compelling dramas, thought-provoking new works and family-friendly entertainment, continuing the company’s tradition of bringing exceptional theatre to the Berkshires.

To tell us more, we welcome CEO and Artistic Director Kate Maguire.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
