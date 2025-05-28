Berkshire Theater Group's 2025 summer season preview

Berkshire Theatre Group has an ultra-exciting 2025 Summer Season planned, featuring a lineup of plays and musicals at both The Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge, MA and The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, MA.

The season offers a mix of compelling dramas, thought-provoking new works and family-friendly entertainment, continuing the company’s tradition of bringing exceptional theatre to the Berkshires.

To tell us more, we welcome CEO and Artistic Director Kate Maguire.