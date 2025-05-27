© 2025
The Roundtable

Art & Landscape at Olana: An Afternoon Conversation and Celebration at Olana State Historic Site

By Joe Donahue
Published May 27, 2025 at 11:38 AM EDT

The Olana Partnership will present: Art & Landscape at Olana: An Afternoon Conversation and Celebration at Olana State Historic Site on June 14th. The afternoon will explore the intersections of art and landscape, and architecture. Celebrate the completion of the Frederic Church Center for Art & Landscape and the opening of the summer outdoor art exhibition What’s Missing? Artworks in the Olana Landscape.

Landscape Architect, Thomas Woltz, and artist Ellen Harvey join us this morning.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
