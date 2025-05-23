Opera Saratoga's 2025 Summer Festival running till 6/29

With shows ranging from rom-com and risqué to Saratoga’s only summer musical and a classical opera in French, Opera Saratoga’s 2025 Summer Festival presents many things including the glam of Paris, the exotic mystique of Budapest, and the wit of Ireland.

The diverse offering of shows—most of which take place at Universal Preservation Hall—will be performed by both prominent and up-and-coming artists. Through Opera Saratoga’s Festival Artists program selects a small number of America’s most prestigious emerging artists each year to participate (this year, of the 900 applicants, only 16 were selected).

General and Artistic Director Mary Birnbaum is here with a preview.