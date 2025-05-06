Book Picks: Odyssey Bookshop and Merritt Bookstore

This week's Book Picks come from Robin Glossner from Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, MA and we also welcome Kira Wizner from Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, NY.

Robin:



The Correspondent by Virginia Evans

Heartwood by Amity Gaige

The Lilac People by Milo Todd

The Original Daughter by Jemimah Wei

The Book of Alchemy by Suleika Jaoud

Kira:

