The Roundtable

Book Picks: Odyssey Bookshop and Merritt Bookstore

By Joe Donahue
Published May 6, 2025 at 11:33 AM EDT

This week's Book Picks come from Robin Glossner from Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, MA and we also welcome Kira Wizner from Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, NY.

Robin:

  • The Correspondent by Virginia Evans
  • Heartwood by Amity Gaige
  • The Lilac People by Milo Todd
  • The Original Daughter by Jemimah Wei
  • The Book of Alchemy by Suleika Jaoud

Kira:

  • Return to Sender by Vera Brosgol
  • The Road to Tender Hearts by Annie Hartnett
  • This American Woman: A One-In-A-Billion Memoir by Zarna Garg
  • The Acid Queen: The Psychedlic Life and Counterculture Rebellion of Rosemary Woodruff Leary by Susanna Cahalan
  • Crush by Ada Calhoun
  • Sad Tiger by Neige Sinno, translated by Natasha Lehrer
  • The Dazzling Paget Sisters: Identical Twins at the Heart of the 20th Century by Ariane Bankes
  • I Regret Almost Everything: A Memoir by Keith McNally
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
