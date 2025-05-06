Book Picks: Odyssey Bookshop and Merritt Bookstore
This week's Book Picks come from Robin Glossner from Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, MA and we also welcome Kira Wizner from Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook, NY.
Robin:
- The Correspondent by Virginia Evans
- Heartwood by Amity Gaige
- The Lilac People by Milo Todd
- The Original Daughter by Jemimah Wei
- The Book of Alchemy by Suleika Jaoud
Kira:
- Return to Sender by Vera Brosgol
- The Road to Tender Hearts by Annie Hartnett
- This American Woman: A One-In-A-Billion Memoir by Zarna Garg
- The Acid Queen: The Psychedlic Life and Counterculture Rebellion of Rosemary Woodruff Leary by Susanna Cahalan
- Crush by Ada Calhoun
- Sad Tiger by Neige Sinno, translated by Natasha Lehrer
- The Dazzling Paget Sisters: Identical Twins at the Heart of the 20th Century by Ariane Bankes
- I Regret Almost Everything: A Memoir by Keith McNally