Book Picks: Battenkill Books and Chatham Bookstore

This week's Book Picks come from Connie Brooks and Heather Boyne from Battenkill Books in Cambridge, NY and Amy Zimmerman from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, NY.

Connie Brooks’s picks:



Tilt by Emma Pattee

Murder at Gull’s Nest by Jess Kidd

Custodians of Wonder: Ancient Customs, Profound Traditions, and the Last People Keeping Them Alive by Eliot Stein

Turning to Stone: Discovering the Subtle Wisdom of Rocks by Marcia Bjornerud



Heather Boyne’s picks:



Cloth 100 Artists: Contemporary & Heritage Techniques by Lena Corwin

The Book of Alchemy: A Creative Practice for an Inspired Life by Suleika Jaouad

Jane Austen's Bookshelf: A Rare Book Collector's Quest to Find the Women Writers Who Shaped a Legend by Rebecca Romney

Who Ate Steve?! written by Susannah Lloyd and illustrated by Kate Hindley

Amy Zimmerman



The Lonely Goose by Lela Nargi

Fan Service by Rosie Danan

The Wilderness by Ayşegül Savaş

Friends of the Museum by Heather McGowan

The Last Remains by Elly Griffith

Fifteen Wild Decembers by Karen Powell

The Rest is Memory by Lily Tuck



