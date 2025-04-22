© 2025
The Roundtable

Book Picks: Battenkill Books and Chatham Bookstore

By Joe Donahue
Published April 22, 2025 at 11:33 AM EDT

This week's Book Picks come from Connie Brooks and Heather Boyne from Battenkill Books in Cambridge, NY and Amy Zimmerman from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, NY.

Connie Brooks’s picks: 

  • Tilt by Emma Pattee
  • Murder at Gull’s Nest by Jess Kidd
  • Custodians of Wonder: Ancient Customs, Profound Traditions, and the Last People Keeping Them Alive by Eliot Stein
  • Turning to Stone: Discovering the Subtle Wisdom of Rocks by Marcia Bjornerud

Heather Boyne’s picks:

  • Cloth 100 Artists: Contemporary & Heritage Techniques by Lena Corwin
  • The Book of Alchemy: A Creative Practice for an Inspired Life by Suleika Jaouad
  • Jane Austen's Bookshelf: A Rare Book Collector's Quest to Find the Women Writers Who Shaped a Legend by Rebecca Romney
  • Who Ate Steve?! written by Susannah Lloyd and illustrated by Kate Hindley

Amy Zimmerman

  • The Lonely Goose by Lela Nargi
  • Fan Service by Rosie Danan
  • The Wilderness by Ayşegül Savaş
  • Friends of the Museum by Heather McGowan
  • The Last Remains by Elly Griffith
  • Fifteen Wild Decembers by Karen Powell
  • The Rest is Memory by Lily Tuck

 

battenkill bookschatham bookstore
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
