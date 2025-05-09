© 2025
The Roundtable

"Valley of Forgetting: Alzheimer's Families and the Search for a Cure" author Jennie Erin Smith at The Book House 5/10

By Joe Donahue
Published May 9, 2025 at 10:45 AM EDT
Book cover for "Valley for Forgetting"
Riverhead Books

"Valley of Forgetting: Alzheimer's Families and the Search for a Cure" by Jennie Erin Smith is an account of a community from the remote mountains of Colombia whose rare and fatal genetic mutation is unlocking the secrets of Alzheimer’s disease.

Jennie Smith will be talking about and signing the new book on Saturday, May 10 at 3 p.m. at The Book House of Stuyvesant Plaza in Albany, New York.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
