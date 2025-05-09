"Valley of Forgetting: Alzheimer's Families and the Search for a Cure" author Jennie Erin Smith at The Book House 5/10

"Valley of Forgetting: Alzheimer's Families and the Search for a Cure" by Jennie Erin Smith is an account of a community from the remote mountains of Colombia whose rare and fatal genetic mutation is unlocking the secrets of Alzheimer’s disease.

Jennie Smith will be talking about and signing the new book on Saturday, May 10 at 3 p.m. at The Book House of Stuyvesant Plaza in Albany, New York.