The Roundtable

Elizabeth Minnich's "The Evil of Banality" is now in a new expanded edition

By Joe Donahue
Published May 8, 2025 at 11:15 AM EDT

In the new and expanded edition of "The Evil of Banality," Elizabeth Minnich argues for a tragic yet hopeful explanation of "extensive evil," her term for systematic, normalized harm-doing on the scale of genocide, slavery, sexualized dominance.

The book now includes a new preface, new chapter, and expanded afterword addressing ongoing extensive evils, the paradox of lying, and the importance of developing the thinking without which conscience remains mute.

So how can there be hope? Such evils are neither mysterious nor demonic. If we avoid romanticizing both the worst and best of which humans are capable, we can recognize and say no to extensive evil, practice and sustain extensive good, where they must take root - in ordinary lives.

Elizabeth Minnich received her doctorate from the Graduate Faculty of The New School under the direction of Hannah Arendt, whom she served as teaching assistant. Following twenty-five years as professor at the Union Institute, she was appointed Distinguished Fellow, President's Office, the American Association of Colleges and Universities.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
