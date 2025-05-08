Kenneth Turan will be at the Yiddish Book Center to discuss his book "Louis B. Mayer and Irving Thalberg: The Whole Equation" on 5/11

Former “Los Angeles Times” Film Critic Kenneth Turan will be at Yiddish Book Center in Amherst, MA to discuss his new book “Louis B. Mayer and Irving Thalberg: The Whole Equation.” The event is on Sunday, May 11th at 2:00 pm.

Sharing a religion and evangelical zeal for film Louis B. Mayer and Irving Thalberg were unlikely partners in one of the most significant collaborations in movie history. Over the course of their decade long friendship as key players at MGM and major players in Hollywood they joined forces in redefining and mastering the template for the film industry.