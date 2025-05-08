© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAMC FM will periodically be on low power for tower maintenance
The Roundtable

Kenneth Turan will be at the Yiddish Book Center to discuss his book "Louis B. Mayer and Irving Thalberg: The Whole Equation" on 5/11

By Joe Donahue
Published May 8, 2025 at 11:33 AM EDT

Former “Los Angeles Times” Film Critic Kenneth Turan will be at Yiddish Book Center in Amherst, MA to discuss his new book “Louis B. Mayer and Irving Thalberg: The Whole Equation.” The event is on Sunday, May 11th at 2:00 pm.

Sharing a religion and evangelical zeal for film Louis B. Mayer and Irving Thalberg were unlikely partners in one of the most significant collaborations in movie history. Over the course of their decade long friendship as key players at MGM and major players in Hollywood they joined forces in redefining and mastering the template for the film industry.

Tags
The Roundtable louis b. mayerIrving ThalbergMGMhollywoodfilm industry
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content