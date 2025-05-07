© 2025
The Roundtable

Alissa Wilkinson explores Joan Didion's influence in new book

By Joe Donahue
Published May 7, 2025 at 11:33 AM EDT

In the new book “We Tell Ourselves Stories: Joan Didion and the American Dream Machine,” “New York Times” Film Critic Alissa Wilkinson, examines Didion’s influence through the lens of American mythmaking.

As a young girl Didion was infatuated with John Wayne, his onscreen bravado, was fascinated by her California ancestry, and infamous Donner Party. The mythos that preoccupied her early years continue to influence her work as a magazine writer and film critic in New York. 

Alissa Wilkinson is a film critic for the “New York Times” and formally a senior correspondent and critic at Vox.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
