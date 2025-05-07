Scott Bok's "Surviving Wall Street: A Tale of Triumph, Tragedy, and Timing"

Scott Bok is the former board chair of the University of Pennsylvania, longtime CEO of the Mergers and Acquisitions advisory firm Greenhill & Co., and the author of the new book "Surviving Wall Street: A Tale of Triumph, Tragedy, and Timing" which examines his life and facing crises on Wall Street and, most recently, his resignation from the Penn Board in December 2023.

The book gives a behind-the-scenes look at the intense and often unpredictable world of finance. Drawing from his own experiences on Wall Street, Bok shares the ups and downs, the lessons learned, and the tough realities of making it in one of the most high-pressure industries out there.

Scott Bok will give a book talk at the Colonial Theatre in Canaan Connecticut on Saturday, May 10.