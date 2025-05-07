© 2025
The Roundtable

Scott Bok's "Surviving Wall Street: A Tale of Triumph, Tragedy, and Timing"

By Joe Donahue
Published May 7, 2025 at 11:15 AM EDT

Scott Bok is the former board chair of the University of Pennsylvania, longtime CEO of the Mergers and Acquisitions advisory firm Greenhill & Co., and the author of the new book "Surviving Wall Street: A Tale of Triumph, Tragedy, and Timing" which examines his life and facing crises on Wall Street and, most recently, his resignation from the Penn Board in December 2023.

The book gives a behind-the-scenes look at the intense and often unpredictable world of finance. Drawing from his own experiences on Wall Street, Bok shares the ups and downs, the lessons learned, and the tough realities of making it in one of the most high-pressure industries out there.

Scott Bok will give a book talk at the Colonial Theatre in Canaan Connecticut on Saturday, May 10.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
