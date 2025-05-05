© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAMC FM will periodically be on low power for tower maintenance
The Roundtable

The Shelburne Museum presents "Porcelain Love Letters: The Art of Mara Superior"

By Joe Donahue
Published May 5, 2025 at 11:15 AM EDT
John Polak Photography.
Portrait of the Artist with The Nymph of Spring (After Lucas Cranach), 2021.

The exhibition, “Porcelain Love Letters: The Art of Mara Superior” opens at The Shelburne Museum on May 10.

Superior’s porcelain art combines intricate painted imagery and sculptural forms through which she explores themes of history, domesticity, and environmentalism.

Trained as a painter, Superior discovered the beauty and creative possibilities of porcelain in the late 1970s. Since then, she has focused entirely on this bright but delicate material, appreciating both its fragility and its strength.

Superior’s work is inspired by many interests, including art history, patriotism, environmentalism, and everyday life at home. We welcome Mara Superior to the show along with Kory Rogers, the Francie and John Downing Senior Curator of American Art at Shelburne Museum in Vermont.

Tags
The Roundtable Mara SuperiorShelburne MuseumPorcelain artmuseumartistexhibition
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • Joe Donahue, Susan Arbetter, Sarah LaDuke
    The Roundtable
    RT25 Celebration
    Joe Donahue
    As we mark the 25th Anniversary of The Roundtable, we share some archival audio and reminisce. We share Susan Arbetter's pieces on The Spirituals Project and The Flying Trapeze, Joe Donahue's stories about New Yorker cartoonists and Sesame Street, and Sarah LaDuke's interview with Lin-Manuel Miranda.
  • The Roundtable
    Jasmine Amy Rogers stars as Betty Boop in BOOP! The Musical on Broadway
    Madeleine Reynolds
    “BOOP! The Musical” has hit the Broadway stage and opened at the Broadhurst Theatre on April 5. It was nominated for 3 Drama League awards this week – including Outstanding Musical.Centering on the famous female animated character Betty Boop, who was created in the 1930s – “BOOP!” is a colorful musical reminiscent of classic Broadway with dazzling dance numbers, stunning visuals, and a large cast of wonderful characters.Jasmine Amy Rogers stars as Betty Boop.
  • The Linda logo
    The Roundtable
    Coming up at The Linda
    Madeleine Reynolds
    Peter Hughes, Manager of The Linda: WAMC's Performing Arts Studio, joins us with a preview of upcoming events and broadcasts.