The Roundtable

Book Picks: Green Toad Bookstore and The Bookstore in Lenox

By Joe Donahue
Published April 8, 2025 at 11:33 AM EDT

This week's Book Picks come from Jim Havener from Green Toad Bookstore in Great Barrington, MA and Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, MA.

Jim:

  • Dream Count by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
  • Crush by Ada Calhoun
  • Twist by Colum McCann
  • Rot by Padraic X. Scanlan
  • Miracles and Wonder: The Historical Mystery of Jesus by Elaine Pagels

Matt:

  • Understanding Palestine and Israel by Phyllis Bennis
  • Techno Feudalism: What Killed Capitalism by Yanis Varoufakis
  • The Last Manager: How Earl Weaver Tricked, Tormented, land Reinvented Baseball by John W. Miller
  • Why We Love Baseball: A History in 50 Moments by Joe Posnanski
  • Little Witch Hazel: A Year in the Forest by Phoebe Wahl

 

Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
