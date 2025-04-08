Book Picks: Green Toad Bookstore and The Bookstore in Lenox
This week's Book Picks come from Jim Havener from Green Toad Bookstore in Great Barrington, MA and Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, MA.
Jim:
- Dream Count by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
- Crush by Ada Calhoun
- Twist by Colum McCann
- Rot by Padraic X. Scanlan
- Miracles and Wonder: The Historical Mystery of Jesus by Elaine Pagels
Matt:
- Understanding Palestine and Israel by Phyllis Bennis
- Techno Feudalism: What Killed Capitalism by Yanis Varoufakis
- The Last Manager: How Earl Weaver Tricked, Tormented, land Reinvented Baseball by John W. Miller
- Why We Love Baseball: A History in 50 Moments by Joe Posnanski
- Little Witch Hazel: A Year in the Forest by Phoebe Wahl